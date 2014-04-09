Spring Fashion | Rainy Day Wear

April 9, 2014 3:15 PM
We all know the saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” and while the May flowers are great, the “showers” part has never been my favorite. The only time I like when it rains is when I’m at home on the couch with no plans to leave.

Having to plan an outfit around the rain can sometimes be troubling. So before we get stuck in the house or ruin yet another good pair of shoes, take a look below and see how to stay stylish even when the weather isn’t cooperating.

I’ve also found some great items below to help you get through those rainy days.

Things You’ll Need:

  • a cute umbrella
  • rain boots

(Click the images below for purchase info.)

Kate Spade Umbrella   $38

Target- $14.99

Hunter Boots   $75

Target- $29.99

 

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

 

