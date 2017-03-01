Bayside: Tampa Bay Birth Network (3/12)

This episode of Bayside airs Sunday, March 12th at 10am! March 1, 2017 3:25 PM
The Tampa Bay Birth Network’s primary mission is to provide a community of professionals, families and individuals who support, educate and promote natural pregnancy, birth and parenting. The Birth Network is a 501c3 organization that offers education programs for the community and connects families to natural and alternative professionals and resources. They host an annual birth and baby Expo that is growing in popularity. This year’s event will be their 8th. It is a wonderful event with vendors, guest speakers, support resources, entertainment, raffle prizes and more. Many mothers have said it was a life changing experience for them because the Expo provides information that nobody else is offering, and this is where they found their community. Find out more on this episode of Bayside.

