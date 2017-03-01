Bayside: Unity One Global (3/26)

This episode of Bayside airs Sunday, March 26th at 10am! March 1, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Bayside

Unity One will be the largest movement of people in human history, democratically working together to achieve meaningful change to tackle some of the biggest issues we face as humanity.  Unity One is a vehicle which connects and empowers people to easily fund, organize, change, and resolve significant global issues without depending on or expecting, individual governments and other organizations, to solve social, environmental and humanitarian problems.  Their actions are rooted in unlimited unity, love, and freedom. You don’t want to miss this episode of Bayside.

Follow the link to become a party of Unity One Global:

UnityOne.global

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live