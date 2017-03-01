Riverdale | Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill! (3/2)

March 1, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: riverdale

ROMANCES AND RIVALRIES — With Riverdale High’s annual variety show around the corner, Valerie’s (guest star Hayley Law) efforts to help Archie (KJ Apa) prepare for his big performance lead to some major fallout between her and Josie (Ashleigh Murray).    Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into Jason’s death brings them to a home for troubled youth and face-to-face with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye).  Just as her relationship with her mother was on the upswing, an unexpected betrayal sends Veronica (Camila Mendes) spiraling, while Josie deals with her own pressures at home after her overbearing father returns for her performance at the variety show.  Finally, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) first day at Andrew’s Construction finds her and Fred (Luke Perry) growing closer.

Madchen Amick also stars.  Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Nicholas Zwart (#106).  Original airdate 3/2/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Thursday, March 2nd at 9pm on CW44!

More from Riverdale
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live