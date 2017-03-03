Contest: “Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment”

Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice!  Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite  Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Be amazed as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney/Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before!  Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom.  The toys are back in town! Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from the rambunctious tots of Sunnyside Daycare, in their most daring adventure ever!  Plus, enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen, as they learn the meaning of true love.  From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

 

For your chance to win all you have to do is click the link below anytime between March 6, 2017 and March 17, 2017 and register for your chance to win 4-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Eleven winners will be randomly selected out of all eligible entrants to win a 4-pack of vouchers good for one show, March 24 – 26 to see Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

Register to win here!

 

