Reign: Playing with Fire (3/3)

March 3, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Reign

MARY MUST DECIDE IF SHE CAN TRUST LORD DARNLEY —When Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) surprises Mary (Adelaide Kane) with a visit in Scotland,  Mary sees a glimmer of a union that could be more than just political.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) fights to gain allies in her favor and  Catherine (Megan Follows) must work to get Claude (Rose Williams) back on track by finding her a new husband.

Spencer MacPherson, Ben Geurens, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker star.  Fred Gerber directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kenny Lenhart (#404).  Original airdate 3/3/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, March 3rd at 9pm on CW44!

More from Reign
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live