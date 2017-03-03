Swimsuit Trends That Are Going to be Big in 2017

What's Trending | 2017 Swimwear March 3, 2017 2:00 AM By What's Trending!
Filed Under: Bathing Suit, whats trending

Some people might think that early March is too soon to talk about swimsuits… however I’m guessing that those people don’t live in Florida. It’s been beach weather since January, plus now is the perfect time to start searching so you can find the best suit just for you.

The one-piece swimsuit is continuing to be a big trend this year and personally as a woman, I’m extremely thankful for this. The perfect one-piece suit can not only make you feel more comfortable, but they can accentuate the good parts of your body and hide the not-so-good parts much easier than a bikini ever could. Besides the one-piece trend, other trends we’ve been seeing a plethora of are off-the-shoulder, high-neck and cut-outs.

We’ve found some great bathing suits options below… check them out.

Off-the-shoulder trend:

bathing suit 2 Swimsuit Trends That Are Going to be Big in 2017

Buy it – https://www.jcrew.com/

Credit: http://us.riverisland.com

Credit: River Island

Buy it – http://us.riverisland.com/women/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

Credit: HM.com

Credit: HM.com

Buy it – http://www.hm.com/

Cut-out Trend:

Credit: Solid and Striped

Credit: Solid and Striped

Buy it – http://us.riverisland.com/

 

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

Buy it – http://us.riverisland.com/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

 

 

 

Credit: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy it – http://shop.nordstrom.com/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

 

95978 x Swimsuit Trends That Are Going to be Big in 2017

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

High-Neck Trend:

 

Credit: Revolve

Credit: Revolve

Buy it – http://www.revolve.com/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

91423 x Swimsuit Trends That Are Going to be Big in 2017

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

89541 x Swimsuit Trends That Are Going to be Big in 2017

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

Credit: Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water

Buy it – https://www.everythingbutwater.com/

 

Credit: Revolve

Credit: Revolve

Buy it – http://www.revolve.com/

Credit: Revolve

Credit: Revolve

Buy it – http://www.revolve.com/

Credit: SheIn

Credit: SheIn

Buy it – http://us.shein.com/

Happy shopping and swimming!

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

More from What's Trending!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live