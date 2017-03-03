The CW Presents | H1Z1: Fight for the Crown

March 3, 2017 3:22 PM
H1Z1: Fight for the Crown

H1Z1: Fight for the Crown, a new one-hour special, will air on Thursday, April 20 from 9-10p. The one-hour broadcast finale of H1Z1: Fight for the Crown will focus on the very first team esports tournament for the game H1Z1: King of the Kill. Seventy-five players, comprised of 15 teams of five players, will compete before a live audience for their share of $300,000. With all 75 players entering the game at once, communication and developing an early solid strategy will be key for teams if they want to win this high-stakes, action-packed deathmatch because each player will only have one life to prove their team is capable of being crowned champions.

Recap:

Thursday 4/20/17
8p Supernatural (Rerun)
9p H1Z1: Fight for the Crown

