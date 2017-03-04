Supergirl: Exodus (3/6)

SNAPPER CARR INTERVIEWS SUPERGIRL – As Alex (Chyler Leigh) searches for Jeremiah (guest star Dean Cain) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) investigates a series of alien kidnappings, the sisters realize they must break the rules to foil a new Cadmus plot. In an effort to get Snapper Carr (guest star Ian Gomez) to run a story that would help her stop Cadmus, Kara agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#215). Original airdate 3/6/2017.

