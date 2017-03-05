44 on the Town: Logan Review

T.M. Powell and fellow film critic Dewey Singleton from monkeysfightingrobots.com give their opinions on the new film Logan on the most recent edition of Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell Sponsored by Emerald City Comics. Watch the video to find out what they thought of Hugh Jackman’s swan song as the famous X-Men and see if T.M. manages to not hurt anyone with the new claws Emerald City Comics provided him.

