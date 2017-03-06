DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Land of the Lost (3/7)

A DIVIDED MIND — After capturing Rip (Arthur Darvill), he forces the Waverider to crash, leaving the Legends stuck seventy million years in the past. Ray (Brandon Routh) leads Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) to recover a vital piece of the ship. In an effort to get the “good” Rip back, Rory (Dominic Purcell) suggests they enter Rip’s mind, but what Sara (Caity Lotz) and Jax (Franz Drameh) discover in his subconscious is not pleasant and they must fight evil versions of themselves. Meanwhile, Nate and Amaya continue to get closer, but it could cause serious ramifications.

Victor Garber also stars. Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnaachitt (#213). Original airdate 3/7/2017.

