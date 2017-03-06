DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Land of the Lost (3/7)

March 6, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

A DIVIDED MIND — After capturing Rip (Arthur Darvill), he forces the Waverider to crash, leaving the Legends stuck seventy million years in the past.  Ray (Brandon Routh) leads Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) to recover a vital piece of the ship.  In an effort to get the “good” Rip back, Rory (Dominic Purcell) suggests they enter Rip’s mind, but what Sara (Caity Lotz) and Jax (Franz Drameh) discover in his subconscious is not pleasant and they must fight evil versions of themselves.  Meanwhile, Nate and Amaya continue to get closer, but it could cause serious ramifications.

Victor Garber also stars.  Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnaachitt (#213).  Original airdate 3/7/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Tuesday, March 7th at 9pm on CW44!

More from DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live