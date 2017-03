SAVITAR VISITS WALLY – While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) happiness.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Andrew Kreisberg & Andrew Wilder (#315). Original airdate 3/7/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Tuesday, March 7th at 8pm on CW44!