Contest: STEM Event at MOSI Ticket Giveaway

March 9, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: contest, MOSI, STEM

CW44’s Kids Rock Science – at MOSI

Saturday, April 15th 10a-2p

Come be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO. Explore a variety of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exhibits inspired by local companies is STEM fields. Students ages 8 and up will meet professionals, engage in hands-on-activates and prepare for an exciting future in STEM.

WIN TICKETS TO THE EVENT

If you would like to win tickets to this event, simply follow the link below to our contest registration page. Fill out our entry form and we’ll pick two winners to win a 4-pack of tickets to MOSI and CW44’s Kids Rocj Science STEM event.

Register HERE to win!!

Official Contest Rules

 

