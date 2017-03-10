Sweet, Savory & Spicy Strawberry Recipes

March 10, 2017 10:00 AM By What's Trending!
It’s strawberry season which means that strawberries are everywhere. Not only are they readily available almost anywhere you go, but they are extremely cheap to buy. If you go to Plant City, FL… you can find an entire flat of strawberries for $10, that’s 12 pounds of deliciously sweet strawberries!

Obviously you’re going to need something to do with all those sweet berries, but not to worry we’ve got some ideas.

screen shot 2017 03 08 at 11 26 32 am e1488991015192 Sweet, Savory & Spicy Strawberry Recipes

Strawberry Shortcake Parfait

  • GRANDS flaky biscuit (split the layers into three pieces)
  • Strawberries sauce (see below)
  • Cool Whip
  • mint leaves (optional)

In a fun glass or bowl, place down the first layer of your biscuit, next add the strawberry sauce and cool whip. Continue the layers until all three pieces of the biscuit has been used. Top off the dessert with cool whip and a mint sprig.

Strawberry Sauce

  • 5 cups sliced strawberries
  • 3/4 cup of water
  • 2-4 TBSP sugar (depending on the sweetness of the strawberries)

Place all ingredients in a pot and cook on medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Let mixture cool before serving.

screen shot 2017 03 08 at 11 26 43 am e1488991056730 Sweet, Savory & Spicy Strawberry Recipes

Strawberry Balsamic Salad

Strawberry Pecan Salad

  •  Spinach, Mixed Greens or Romaine
  •  Sliced strawberries
  •  Toasted pecans
  •  Red onion
  •  Feta, Gorgonzola or Blue cheese
  •  Strawberry balsamic vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

  •  3/4 cup olive oil
  •  1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  •  1/4 cup strawberry juice
  •  2 TBSP water
  •  1 TBSP lemon juice
  •  2 tsp simple syrup
  •  1 tsp garlic
  •  1/2 tsp salt
  •  1/4 tsp pepper

Put all ingredients in a mason jar or salad dressing container and shake to combine. It’s especially tasty with the salad above.

screen shot 2017 03 08 at 11 26 55 am e1488991117865 Sweet, Savory & Spicy Strawberry Recipes

Strawberry Drinks

Strawberry Twist

  •  2 large strawberries
  •  2 mint leaves
  •  2 TBSP water
  •  1/2 TBSP simple syrup
  •  1/2 tsp vanilla
  •  squeeze of lemon
  •  top with sprite

Put strawberries, mint leaves, lemon, simple syrup and water in a glass and gently muddle. Fill glass with ice and shake until frothy. Top with sprite and garnish with a lemon and a strawberry.

Strawberry Spice

  •  2 large strawberries
  •  2-3 jalapeño slices (depending on the spice level you prefer)
  •  2 TBSP water
  •  1/2 TBSP simple syrup
  •  squeeze of lime
  •  top with sprite

Put strawberries, jalapeño slices, lime, simple syrup and water in a glass and gently muddle. Fill glass with ice and shake until frothy. Top with sprite and garnish with a lime and a strawberry.

