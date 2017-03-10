The CW Picks Up Season 5 of ‘The 100’

March 10, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has renewed its acclaimed hit sci-fi drama THE 100 for the 2017-18 season, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

THE 100, now in its fourth season, sees significant amounts of delayed and digital viewing. THE 100 averages a +70% increase in total viewers, a +73% gain in adults 18-34, and an +86% jump in adults 18-49 in Live+7 day ratings over Live+Same Day.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries”).