44 on the Town | Kong: Skull Island Review

March 12, 2017 11:10 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Entertainment, Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell, movie reviews

This magnificent movie month of March 2017 keeps on rumbling along with the release of Kong: Skull Island. For this week’s edition of Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell sponsored by Emerald City Comics; T.M, Veronica and Matt Sardo from monkeysfightingrobots.com venture into Skull Island to find out what they thought of the big ape. Plus they play a little True/False game hosted by T.M. called Kong or Wrong! Check out the video to see all the fun.

Watch 44 on the Town every Sunday Morning at 11 on CW44.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all T.M.’s reviews here–>Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell

More from T.M. Powell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Contest: “Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment”Click anytime between March 6 & March 17 and register for your chance to win 4-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Contest: 2 Broke Girls “Pot of Gold” $500 GiveawayIn celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day we’re giving away $500 Visa gift cards during '2 Broke Girls!'

Listen Live