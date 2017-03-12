44 on the Town | Kong: Skull Island Review

This magnificent movie month of March 2017 keeps on rumbling along with the release of Kong: Skull Island. For this week’s edition of Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell sponsored by Emerald City Comics; T.M, Veronica and Matt Sardo from monkeysfightingrobots.com venture into Skull Island to find out what they thought of the big ape. Plus they play a little True/False game hosted by T.M. called Kong or Wrong! Check out the video to see all the fun.

Watch 44 on the Town every Sunday Morning at 11 on CW44.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all T.M.’s reviews here–>Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell