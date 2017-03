BARRY TURNS TO THE SPEED FORCE – Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (#316). Original airdate 3/14/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Tuesday, March 14the at 8pm on CW44!