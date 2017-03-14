St. Patrick’s Day | Tampa Bay Irish Pubs

St. Patrick’s Day is days away… Sunday, March 17th! Do you know where you’ll be celebrating? If you don’t and you want to experience an authentic Irish Pubs, Tampa Bay is full of them!

James Joyce Irish Pub in Ybor City | 1724 E. 8th Avenue, Ybor

The pub features over 50 beers on tap, 30 Irish Whiskey’s and authentic Irish food. Try their Shepherd’s Pie or their Bangers & Mash! The pub even has live music to entertain you during the weekend. There will even be a live Irish Bagpipe Krewe on Saturday night along with other traditional Irish music.

MacDinton’s St. Pete | 242 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

If you just can’t wait to start partying and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, MacDinton’s might be the place for you this weekend. On Friday, March 17th, MacDinton’s St. Pete will open at 11 with brunch, Irish Dancers, bagpipers, live bands and more!

The Dubliner Irish Pub | North Tampa – 12836 Henderson Rd. & South Tampa – 2307 S. Azeele St.

With two locations, you are sure to find a pub with drink specials and parties to your St. Patty’s Day liking. On St. Patrick’s Day, the Dubliner will offer Irish lunch specials from 11-2pm, live entertainment all day, Irish dancers and bagpipers, giveaway and so much more!

O’Brien’s Irish Pub | 15435 N.Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

This pub, located on N. Dale Mabry, has been serving Tampa Bay for over 20 years! With their Irish food, music and parties, you know they know how to party on St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrate at O’Brien’s starting on Friday, March 17th with live music from one of Tampa’s longest running bands, Phoenix beginning at 9:30pm.

Mulligan’s Irish Pub |10550 Regents Park Drive, Tampa

Located in the heart of Pebble Creek, this pub has food, drinks and live music. However, this pub isn’t having your ordinary “drink-til-you-pass-out” St. Patty’s day event. This year, Mulligan’s is hosting their 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 17th. The event includes an Irish buffet, live music, $5 Guinness, green beer, cornhole and so much more!

Cricketer’s British Pub | 2634 Bayshore Blvd, Dunedin

Cricketer’s Pub will be hosting their annual “Parking 3-Day Lot Party” with tents and a large stage filled with food and drinks. And if you’re looking for live music on this greenest of days, look no further. This year the live entertainment includes: The Richard Gomez Experience, Liverpool Live, She’s That Dude, DHS Bagpipers and Greg Billings Band. Sunday, they’ll host their Lucky Paws Adoption Event with more live music, a Bloody Mary bar and a rifle that benefits the Suncoast Animal League!

Flanagan’s Irish Pub | Pioneer Park Downtown – Dunedin

This year, Flanagan’s will host a street festival in downtown Dunedin to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This event will include traditional Irish food and drinks as well as two stages for live entertainment. The event is free and fun for all ages. So “get your green on” and join Flanagan’s beginning on March 17th and 18th for their two-day festival!

The Pub – Tampa Bay | 2223 N. West Shore Blvd.

This chain pub, named Best Pub Grub for Yelp in 2012, is famous for their endless menu of Irish foods from Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes to the Full Monty. This year, The Pub will be the best place to go to eat all the Irish food you’ve always wanted to try. Get out of your Fish ‘n’ Chips comfort zone! It’s all about the blood sausage! Don’t worry, they have tons of different kind of beers for you to try to celebrate with. And this St. Patrick’s Day, their two-day event will feature many drink specials, including $3 Green Bear and $5 Guinness. So bring the family for a nice meal in the International Plaza to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Our #StPatricksDay celebration kicks off tomorrow. Rest up tonight because it's an all-day #PubPaddyParty tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/f0B9ueKOdr — The Pub Tampa (@PubTampa) March 16, 2016

