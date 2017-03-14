The 100: We Will Rise (3/15)

March 14, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: The 100

CLARKE AND ROAN WORK TOGETHER — Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Roan (Zach McGowan) must work together in hostile territory in order to deliver an invaluable asset to Abby (Paige Turco) and her team.

Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Charmaine DeGrate (#406).  Original airdate 3/15/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Wednesday, March 15th at 9pm on CW44!

More from The 100
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Contest: “Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment”Click anytime between March 6 & March 17 and register for your chance to win 4-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Contest: 2 Broke Girls “Pot of Gold” $500 GiveawayIn celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day we’re giving away $500 Visa gift cards during '2 Broke Girls!'

Listen Live