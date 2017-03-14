The 100: We Will Rise (3/15)

CLARKE AND ROAN WORK TOGETHER — Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Roan (Zach McGowan) must work together in hostile territory in order to deliver an invaluable asset to Abby (Paige Turco) and her team.

Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Charmaine DeGrate (#406). Original airdate 3/15/2017.

