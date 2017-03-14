The Must-Have St. Patrick’s Day Accessories

Lets face it, you may not be able to dress up as much as you’d like to at work or school or wherever you may be this St.Patrick’s day (which falls on a Tuesday this year… boo). So we are going to have to get creative this year to avoid being pinched. It’s time to capitalize on green accessories! We’ve gathered up some accessories to consider wearing this St.Patrick’s Day to look professional, fashionable and festive!

1. Green Cardigan

A simple green cardigan is something that will pair well with just about anything. Green might not be a color you would normally gravitate toward, but it’s a simple color that looks great on just about anyone, plus you can wear it all year long, not just around St. Patrick’s Day.

Shop this cardigan >>www.landsend.com

2. Flats

Pair them with your favorite black or white pants to create that POP of color look you’ve been seeing everywhere!

Shop these flats >>www.modcloth.com

3. Jewelry

A simple green ring or necklace could be all that you need to compliment your St. Patrick’s Day outfit. We don’t have to wear head-to-toe green, a simple pop of green is truly all you need.

Shop this necklace >>www.modcloth.com

4. Handbags

Pair a vibrant green purse with a neutral colored outfit for a look that’s sure to stand out from the people decked out in all green!

Shop this handbag >> www.target.com

5. Sunglasses

A good amount of St. Patrick’s Day activities start during the day, you gotta pull out your sunnies anyway… why not have a green pair!?

Shop these sunglasses >>www.stevemadden.com

How are you accessorizing this St. Patrick’s Day? Let us know on Twitter @CW44_TampaBay or on Facebook at facebook.com/CW44tv!