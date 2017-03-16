Reign: Highland Games (3/17)

March 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Reign

LORD DARNLEY MUST PROVE HIMSELF TO MARY — In order to get Mary (Adelaide Kane) to agree to a marriage, Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) must demonstrate his loyalty when she voices her concerns about his true intentions.  Catherine (Megan Follows) and Narcisse (Craig Parker) work to repair King Charles’ (Spencer MacPherson) reputation after rumors spread about his strange behavior and threaten the throne.

Rachel Skarsten, Rose Williams, Ben Geurens, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad and Celina Sinden star.  Michael McGowan directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#405).  Original airdate 3/17/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, March 17th at 9pm on CW44!

