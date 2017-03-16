The Originals: Gather Up the Killers (3/17)

FIVE YEARS LATER — On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) defeat, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source. Meanwhile, as Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.

Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Michael Russo and Michael Narducci (#401). Original airdate 3/17/2017.

