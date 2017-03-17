See the New Target Collaboration with Victoria Beckam

Oh Target… you’re so smart with all your collaborations. Designer pieces that can typically only be found in a NYC runway show or a 5th Avenue store window, costing more than our mortgage, can now be found at your favorite neighborhood store. You can buy milk, DVDs, and designer clothes… and spend less than $100. We’ve seen Alexander McQueen, Jason Wu and 3.1 Phillip Lim, just to name a few and now we have one of the posh-est collaborations ever with Victoria Beckam’s new line, VB x Target coming on April 9th.

Prices range from $20 to $70, with most of the pieces being between $30 and $40. All of the pieces come in regular and plus sizes. And she’s also designed children’s clothing. All of which is so adorable, there’s even matching mother/daughter outfits. How freaking cute is that?!

See the women’s collection below, and keep scrolling to see our favorites pieces.

VB x Target

My Favorites!!!

Make sure to stalk your local Target, or get online ASAP on April 9th because we’re sure this line isn’t going to last long.

See more about the new VB x Target here >> http://www.victoriabeckham.com/

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay