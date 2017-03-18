Jane the Virgin: Chapter Fifty-Eight (3/20)

March 18, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Jane the Virgin

INSECURE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) feels guilty that she isn’t around for Mateo as much as she would like, so she decides to run for Room Mom against none other than perfect mom, Petra (Yael Grobglas).  With the help of Jane and Xo (Andrea Navedo), Alba (Ivonne Coll) tries to impress her crush, but it doesn’t go as smoothly as planned.  Rafael (Justin Baldoni) tries to be there for both Jane and Petra.   Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tries to slyly get information from Mateo about Xo and Bruce’s (guest star Ricardo Chavira) relationship. 

Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Merigan Mulhern (#314).  Original airdate 3/20/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Monday, March 20th at 9pm on CW44!

More from Jane the Virgin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Contest: “Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment”Click anytime between March 6 & March 17 and register for your chance to win 4-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
Contest: 2 Broke Girls “Pot of Gold” $500 GiveawayIn celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day we’re giving away $500 Visa gift cards during '2 Broke Girls!'

Listen Live