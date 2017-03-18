Supergirl: Star-Crossed (3/20)

March 18, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: supergirl

TERI HATCHER (“DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES,” “LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN”) AND KEVIN SORBO (“HERCULES”) GUEST STAR; DARREN CRISS (“GLEE”) MAKES HIS DEBUT AS THE MUSIC MEISTER – A new villain (guest star Teri Hatcher) comes to National City, putting Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) on high alert.  Meanwhile, Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) girlfriend, Lyra (guest star Tamzin Merchant), gets Winn in trouble with the law.  Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) attempts to help Winn but old loyalties get in the way.

The Music Meister (Darren Criss) attacks Supergirl.  John Medlen directed the episode written by Katie Rose Rogers & Jess Kardos (#216). Original airdate 3/20/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Monday, march 20th at 8pm on CW44!

