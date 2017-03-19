44 on the Town | Hangover Cures

Ahhhh, the hangover. That evil little gremlin sent to make you unhappy and remind you of all the bad things you’ve done. For years, bed rest and Advil were our only ally in the war against the hangover, but that ends today. Today, we fight the hangover. Today, we shall prevail!

Okay, now that my motivational war speech is over, I can get to the goods. Here are my tips for preventing and curing your hangovers and tips to detox the body when you’re ready to go on a party hiatus.

Prevent It

Be proactive and set up a base for your body. It will thank you later.

Eat a Good Meal Prior to Going Out | Whole grains are filling and nutritional. Try whole wheat pasta or a whole wheat bread sandwich. Greens, like asparagus, are packed with amino acids and minerals that can prevent hangovers.

Cure It

Perhaps you went a little overboard… that’s okay! We can fix it.

Drink Water | No, this isn’t a typo. You should wake up and drink more water.

| No, this isn’t a typo. You should wake up and drink more water. Drink Juice | Fructose in fruit juice gives body energy and helps boost the metabolism to get rid of toxins quicker. Try apple juice, but avoid orange juice. The acid will further upset your stomach. Coconut water is a great option because it is super rehydrating and has 5 of the electrolytes our bodies need.

| Hydrate before you leave to prepare for body for the inevitable dehydration. Drink Tea | Ginger or lemon tea will settle an upset stomach and help flush the body.

Ginger or lemon tea will settle an upset stomach and help flush the body. Eat Something Substantial | Eggs have amino acids and taurine to boost liver function. Bland carbs, like toast and crackers, raise blood sugar without upsetting stomach.

| Eggs have amino acids and taurine to boost liver function. Bland carbs, like toast and crackers, raise blood sugar without upsetting stomach. Do Yoga | Though you may not want to move, exercise is beneficial. Low impact exercise, like yoga, gets the blood pumping and relieves stress.

Detox It

Drinking alcohol causes bloating, slows the metabolism and makes the liver work harder. Flush your body of those toxins with a detoxing drink and bath.

Drink: 3 times a day for 2 weeks right before meals 4 tablespoons Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar Juice of 1 Lemon 1 teaspoon Cinnamon 1 pinch Cayenne pepper 1 tablespoon Honey 12 oz water

Detox Bath: do weekly Hot water 2 cups Epsom salt 5 drops Essential oils 1 cup Baking soda



*Please drink responsibly and always designate a driver or use Uber… it’s just dumb not to!*

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay