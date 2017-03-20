The 5 Jeans Every Fashionista Needs

March 20, 2017 4:03 PM By What's Trending!
We’re pretty sure that you already know how great jeans are, so it’s pretty pointless to even keep writing but, hey… we’re going to do it anyway. Jeans are the perfect staple for almost any wardrobe, even in Florida. 😉

They can be dressed up, down or sideways (take that how you want). Also depending on the way they fit and are styled, jeans can be pretty sexy. The great thing about jeans is that they can be found at basically every store, however you truly only need a few pairs… check out the 5 pairs of jeans you need.

Black (Skinny) Jeans

Credit: amercianeagle.com

Shop these jeans: https://www.ae.com/

Tomgirl (Boyfriend) Jeans

Credit: amercianeagle.com

Shop these jeans: https://www.ae.com/

White (Skinny) Jeans

Credit: express.com

Shop these jeans: http://www.express.com/

(Simple) Blue Jeans

Credit: amercianeagle.com

Shop these jeans: https://www.ae.com/

Flare Leg Jeans

Credit: express.com

Shop these jeans: http://www.express.com/

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

