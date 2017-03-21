The 100: Gimme Shelter (3/22)

March 21, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: The 100

THINGS TAKE A TURN FOR THE WORSE — Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) arrival on the island quickly takes a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Bellamy (Bob Morley) tries to avoid further tragedy in Arkadia.

Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Terri Hughes Burton & Ron Milbauer (#407).  Original airdate 3/22/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Wednesday, March 22nd at 9pm on CW44!

More from The 100
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live