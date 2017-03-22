Contest: WrestleMania 33 “Arrow” Ticket Giveaway

March 22, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: wrestlemania

Get Ready for WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania! WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout Orlando, Florida.

WWE’s four-day interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center; the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Amway Center; NXT® TakeOver at Amway Center; Monday.

Check out the event guide: http://www.campingworldstadium.com/

WIN TICKETS!!

Just watch “Arrow” Wednesday, March 29 and look for the Monster Jam Code Word of the night. Three random people to text the code word revealed in the spot will be chosen to win a pair of tickets to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2, 2017, compliments of CW44.

Enter the contest online here!

Official Contest Rules

