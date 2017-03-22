Reign: Love & Death (3/24)

March 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Reign

MARY GRAPPLES WITH THE AFTERMATH OF HER DECISION — Mary (Adelaide Kane) must deal with the political repercussions of a potential marriage to Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) and King Charles (Spencer MacPherson) disappears, leaving Catherine (Megan Follows) to pick up the pieces.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) comes to Gideon’s (Ben Geurens) aid, while Claude (Rose Williams) receives an interesting proposition.

Craig Parker, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad and Celina Sinden star.  Megan Follows directed the episode written by Drew Lindo and Wendy Riss (#406).  Original airdate 3/24/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, March 24th at 9pm on CW44!

