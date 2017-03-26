44 on the Town | Power Rangers Review

March 26, 2017 11:09 AM By T.M. Powell
It was Morphin Time on 44 on the Town as T.M. reviewed the new big budget remake Saban’s Power Rangers. For this edition of Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell sponsored by Emerald City Comics, T.M. enlists the help of Power Rangers fans John Senning from Drew Garabo Live and EJ Moreno from monkeysfightingrobots.com to discuss the new film. Find out if the old nerd liked the new Power Rangers as much as the youngsters did.

