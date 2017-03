Spring is a time of renewal. It’s a season of change and growth. Yet year after year, we fall into the same traditions. Are these traditions weighing us down? Or do they, in fact, make us better versions of ourselves?

Vanessa and Veronica answer these questions with a game of ‘Spring or Fling’ in the video above. Do you agree with their thoughts?

Don’t miss 44 on the Town Sundays at 11am on CW44!