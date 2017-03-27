Jane the Virgin: Chapter Fifty-Nine (3/27)

PUTTING YOURSELF OUT THERE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is finally ready to get back in the dating game so she enlists the help of Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Petra (Yael Grobglas), but it seems they have their own issues to work on. Alba (Ivonne Coll) takes Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Jane’s advice about being an independent woman when it comes to Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca). Petra finds out that Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner) has been talking to the police, which could put her in hot water. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is trying to settle his lawsuit in a hurry so he can start his new telenovela, but it isn’t going as smoothly as he hoped.

Anna Mastro directed the episode written by Deidre Shaw (#315). Original airdate 3/27/2017.

