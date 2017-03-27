Supergirl: Distant Sun (3/27)

March 27, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: supergirl

LYNDA CARTER RETURNS AS PRESIDENT MARSDIN; KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS – A large bounty is put out on Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and aliens from far and near attack National City intent on taking out the woman of steel.  Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (Floriana Lima) run into Maggie’s ex-girlfriend, Emily (guest star Hayley Sales), who is in town for a week.  Hank (David Harewood) gets an interesting order from President Marsdin (guest star Lynda Carter).

Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#217).  Original airdate 3/27/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Monday, March 27th at 8pm on CW44!

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live