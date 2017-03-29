Supernatural: Ladies Drink Free (3/30)

March 29, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Supernatural

A WOLF IN THE NIGHT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) let Mick Davies (guest star Adam Fergus) tag along on a case as they search for a werewolf.  The three men run into Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Love Newton), also working the hunt.  However, the reunion is short lived after Claire is bitten and the brothers race to find a way to help her before she turns.

Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1216).  Original airdate 3/30/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Thursday, March 30th at 8pm on CW44!

More from Supernatural
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live