The Originals: Haunter of Ruins (3/31)

March 30, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: the originals

FATHERS & DAUGHTERS — After five long years apart, Klaus attempts to reconnect with his daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana). Even as father and daughter bond, the rest of the family is still in turmoil. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) mediates a conflict between Hayley and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to determine the best way to protect the family.  Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) tells Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) terrible secrets about his ex -wife, Eva Sinclair, even as they begin their search for a mysterious witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children – including Hope Mikaelson.

Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Carina Adly Mackenzie and Declan de Barra (#403). Original airdate 3/31/17.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, March 31st at 8pm on CW44!

More from The Originals
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live