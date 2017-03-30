What’s Trending | Funky Fashion

March 30, 2017 4:29 PM By What's Trending!
Filed Under: Tara Wikoff, what trending

Sometimes… all you have to do is let your outfit do the talking… it’s called funky fashion.

Taco Loafers

Shop the look: http://www.revolve.com/

Sorry Not Sorry Loafers

Shop the look: http://www.revolve.com/

Pineapple shirt

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 08 35 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Mickey Blouse

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 11 11 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Uni-Cone T-Shirt

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 09 46 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Dress With Appliqués

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 13 35 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Beating Heart Bodysuit

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 14 54 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Smile T-Shirt

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 18 51 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Shop the look: http://www.hm.com/

Knit Cardigan

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 20 02 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: hm.com

http://www.hm.com/us/product/66395?article=66395-A&cm_vc=GOES_WITH_PD

Babe Swimsuit

00209175 02 Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Cactus Flats

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 23 20 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Butterfly Ankle Jeans

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 25 27 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Embroidered Jeans

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 26 00 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Cactus Purse

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 27 33 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Smile Bag

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 30 54 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Taco Hat

screen shot 2017 03 28 at 10 34 32 am Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: forever21.com

Shop the look: http://www.forever21.com/

Banana & Avocado Shirt

5188021403 2 1 1 Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: zara.com

Shop the look: https://www.zara.com/

Panda Shirt

100360730 Whats Trending | Funky Fashion

Credit: shop.nordstrom.com

Shop the look: http://shop.nordstrom.com/

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa Bay

