The CW Sets 2017 Summer Schedule

March 31, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has set its summer premiere dates for its returning reality series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, PENN AND TELLER: FOOL US and MASTERS OF ILLUSION, as well as the new action-adventure series HOOTEN & THE LADY, which The CW acquired from Sky Vision.

The CW’s hit improv comedy series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? returns beginning Monday, May 29, with all new episodes at 9:00-9:30p.m. ET, followed by an encore episode of WHOSE LINE at 9:30-10:00p.m. ET. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features host Aisha Tyler and cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use their wild imaginations to conjure up hilarious characters, scenes and songs out of thin air. So, as everyone knows, on Whose Line, “Everything is made up and the points don’t matter.” Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

On Friday, June 30 (8:00-8:30p.m. ET), MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns with host Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) at 8:00p.m. ET and features astonishing feats of magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 36th, 37th and 38th Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie,” “This Just In”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”) and Al Schwartz (“The 36th, 37th and 38th Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 1997-2017, “The Gulf is Back”), along with co-executive producers Justin Pierce (“The Rocky Saga: Going The Distance”) and Jim Romanovich (“The 36th, 37th and 38th Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”).

The hit magic competition series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US returns with all new episodes Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00p.m. ET). PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and produced by 117 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media), with executive producers Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder and Lincoln Hiatt.

Premiering Thursday, July 13 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET) and spanning eight hour-long episodes, HOOTEN & THE LADY tells the story of two globetrotting treasure hunters who set out to recover priceless legendary artifacts. Hooten is a smooth-talking, yet foolhardy, lone wolf, who often finds himself in sticky situations. Lady Alexandra is an aristocrat and British Museum curator who, despite being straight-laced, is eager to follow in the footsteps of history’s great archaeologists and venture to uncharted lands. Meeting in the thick of the Amazon jungle, they form an unlikely partnership as they travel the globe in pursuit of hidden treasures. Natural opposites, they soon find they don’t get on. However, expediency and danger draw them together as they head to locations including; Bhutan, Moscow, Rome and Egypt on the trail of mysterious missing relics. Hooten & The Lady is produced by Red Planet Pictures and the lead director is Colin Teague. It is executive produced by Tony Jordan and Simon Winstone for Red Planet Pictures and Cameron Roach for Sky, with Caroline Levy as series producer. This nail-biting series follows the escapades of maverick adventurer Hooten, played by Michael Landes (“CSI,” “Love Soup”) and fearless historical expert Lady Alexandra, portrayed by Ophelia Lovibond (“Elementary,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”).

Following is The CW’s summer schedule:

Monday, May 29

9:00-9:30pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Encore)

Friday, June 30

8:00-8:30pm “Masters of Illusion” (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm “Masters of Illusion” (Original episode)

Friday, July 7

8:00-8:30pm “Masters of Illusion” (Original episode)

8:30-9:00pm “Masters of Illusion” (Encore episode)

Monday, July 10

8:00-9:00pm “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Encore)

Thursday, July 13

8:00-9:00pm “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Encore)

9:00-10:00pm “Hooten & The Lady” (Series Premiere)