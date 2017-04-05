Bayside: MacDill & Air Force Enlisted Village (4/16)

The Tampa community is incredibly supportive of our military and their families and understands the sacrifices military families make daily. The military families who retire have endured 20-30 years of sacrifices and in many cases, are largely forgotten when then retire. The Air Force Enlisted Village believes in caring for these national treasures when it matters most, when they are in their senior years and especially when their military spouses tragically pass away. At the Air Force Enlisted Village, the question is always asked, if we did not exist, who would care for these surviving spouses who served our great country from the home front? Don’t miss this episode of Bayside.

Follow the link for more information about their upcoming fundraiser:

www.afev.us