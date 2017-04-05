Bayside: MOSI & Tampa Bay Water (4/9)

MOSI is hosting CW44’s Kids Rock Science event coming up on Saturday, April 15th! You’ll discover what makes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math awesome as you get up-close with the latest technology and experts in the STEM world. Then you can explore everything the Museum of Science & Industry has to offer. There’s so much for families to see and do at MOSI, including Summer Science Camps and a special summer experience that both start next month. Don’t miss this episode of Bayside for more information!

Log on to the websites below for more info.

www.mosi.org

www.tampabaywater.org