Bayside: MOSI & Tampa Bay Water (4/9)

This episode of Bayside airs Sunday, April 9th at 10am! April 5, 2017 3:57 PM
MOSI is hosting CW44’s Kids Rock Science event coming up on Saturday, April 15th! You’ll discover what makes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math awesome as you get up-close with the latest technology and experts in the STEM world. Then you can explore everything the Museum of Science & Industry has to offer. There’s so much for families to see and do at MOSI, including Summer Science Camps and a special summer experience that both start next month. Don’t miss this episode of Bayside for more information!

Log on to the websites below for more info.

www.mosi.org 

www.tampabaywater.org

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
