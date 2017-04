Tampa Bay Water is Florida’s largest wholesale water supplier and provides reliable, high-quality drinking water to more than 2.4 million people in the Tampa Bay area through its members. Tampa Bay Water’s member governments include the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa, and the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. Tampa Bay Water’s mission is to reliably provide clean, safe water to the region now and for future generations.

Follow the link below for more information:

www.tampabaywater.org