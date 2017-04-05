Bayside: TBARTA (4/30)

Ramond Chiaramonte has lived in Tampa for over 40 years, and is the Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA). He has been a visionary in planning for Hillsborough County, with three decades of innovative leadership and ideas that have created walkable and livable communities, and has helped shape the look and feel of the Hillsborough County we know today. Ray is sharing his story with us this morning, and why planning at the regional level is important for our future.

Follow the link below for more info:

www.tbarta.com