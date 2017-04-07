Best Easter Sunday Brunches In Tampa

Easter means getting up a little earlier to go to church, dying eggs, making frilly baskets and eating too much candy. It doesn’t have to mean cooking a huge meal for the whole family, spending your day slaving away in the kitchen only to have to clean up piles and piles of dirty dishes later on. Tampa Bay has an amazing array of restaurants that are serving up delicious Easter brunches for the whole family. Read on to discover some of Tampa’s best Easter brunch destinations.



Pelagia Trattoria

Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel

4200 Jim Walter Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 313-3235

www.pelagiatrattoria.com

The incredibly beautiful Pelagia Trattoria is the winner of numerous awards, including the “Golden Spoon Award” and OpenTable.com’s “Diner’s Choice” award. The extensive Easter brunch menu has something for everyone, such as an omelet station, roasted lamb, prime rib, honey-glazed ham, a variety of pastas, assorted seafood and a hot and cold buffet. All adults also receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. For $49 per adult and $18 per child (ages 5 to 12), the whole family can enjoy an unforgettable Easter brunch. Reservations can be made by phone or by visiting OpenTable.com.

Bon Appetit

148 Marina Plaza

Dunedin, FL 34698

(727) 733-2151

www.bonappetitrestaurant.com

There are two ways you can order Easter brunch from Bon Appetit. You can order from the a la carte menu and enjoy delicious entrees like blueberry almond pancakes, poached eggs creole or grilled grouper. Or, you can order a three-course brunch for $24 per person. The three-course brunch comes with your choice of either soup du jour, salad or appetizer; one entree served with a side of either rice pilaf, potato or vegetables; and a choice of dessert. Reservations are not required, but can be made either by phone or by visiting OpenTable.com.

Cassis American Brasserie

170 Beach Drive N.E.

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(727) 827-2927

www.cassisab.com

If you have children that are 12 or younger, Cassis American Brasserie is a great choice. In addition to some fabulous food, there will also be Easter face painting and balloon sculptures made by “Tony the balloon guy.” Additionally, children can enjoy the full buffet for only $15. The cost of the buffet for adults is $29.99, which includes an egg and omelet station, homemade pastries and breads, honey-baked ham, prime rib, a dessert extravaganza bar and much more. Reservations are not required but can be made by phone.



SHOR

301 S. Gulfview Blvd.

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

(727) 373-4780

www.shorclearwater.com

SHOR will be serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature six displays and stations. Diners will enjoy a wide variety of flavors at the breakfast station, cold display, seafood display, charcuterie station, action station and dessert station. Some of the mouth-watering choices include chocolate hazelnut French toast, garlic and lemon mussels and clams, curried chicken salad, mojo marinated pork loin and coconut creme brulee shooters. Reservations may be made by phone or by visiting OpenTable.com.

Caretta on the Gulf

500 Mandalay Ave.

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

(727) 674-4171

www.sandpearl.com

If you want a beautiful beachfront dining experience, reserve a table at Caretta on the Gulf, Clearwater’s only AAA Four Diamond restaurant. The menu changes quarterly, but at a Sunday brunch, you can expect to see waffles, an omelet station, fresh seafood, hot and cold main dishes, carving stations, sushi, salads and other delicious surprises. The cost of the brunch buffet is $31 to $50 per person. Reservations can be made by phone or by visiting OpenTable.com.

