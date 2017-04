On the latest edition of Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell Sponsored by Emerald City Comics, T.M. has come up with a brand new ‘The 4’ and he has brought in his favorite collaborator to discuss the topic. Check out ‘The 4: Movie Twists’ with special guest Drew Garabo from 102.5 The Bone.

Watch 44 on the Town every Sunday Morning at 11 on CW44.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all T.M.’s reviews here–>Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell