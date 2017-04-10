Best Places In Tampa Bay With Senior Discounts

The Tampa Bay area is a great place to find the top shopping deals for everyone. Below is a list of five of the best places for seniors to find great deals while shopping, visiting local attractions and getting around the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa’s own Florida Aquarium is a great place to visit, especially in the hot weather, which is most of the year here in the Bay area. The fun is not just for the young, but for the young at heart as well. Seniors 60 years of age and older receive discounted admission daily. When buying tickets in person, senior admission is just $20.95, a savings of $3 per admission. And if the tickets are purchased online, they are just $19.95, a savings of $4 per admission. The Florida Aquarium is the home of some of the most interesting sea life in the world. With eight galleries of sea life including freshwater fish, alligators, lobsters, sea horses, sharks, coral reef and much more, visitors will get to see some of Florida’s most famous sea creatures up close and personal.

Brandon’s very own Florida Car Wash is one of Hillsborough County’s most affordable and reliable car washes. Florida Car Wash has many options when it comes to types of services. There are the Express Washes that range from $3.99 to $12, the “All The Way” package for $27.99 as well as other detail packages that are a bit more expensive and cost up to $100. Senior citizens 55 years of age and older will receive 15 percent off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There are also other discounts for all customers including a loyalty program with the eighth car wash being free, a free birthday car wash that is good within two days of your birthday, as well as other specials.

HART (Hillsborough Area Regional Transit)

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, better known as HART, is the most reliable source of transportation around the entire county. HART has 175 busses, 21 Park-n-Rides, three In-Town Trolleys and other services to help county residents get around more easily. The Hartflex provides service from your door to your destinations, with arrangements being made in advance. The TECO Line Street Car is also available for service in Downtown Tampa, the Channel District and Ybor City. HART offers a special permit program for seniors 65 years of age and older. With a valid State of Florida identification, a Senior Permit can be purchased for just $2.50 per person. This permit allows unlimited access on HART services. Each permit is only available for five years each. To find out more, visit here.Related: Guide To A Long Weekend In Tampa Bay

Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo is the home to thousands of different animals. Most of these animals call Florida home and visitors will be able to see up close and personal what they are really like. There are eight different areas to visit while at Lowry Park Zoo which includes the Safari which houses zebras and elephants and an Australian-based exhibit, the “Wallaroo Station,” which has animals such as koalas and wallabies, to name a few. The “Florida Boardwalk” houses animals that can be found right here in our own backyard such as stingrays, panthers and much more. Lowry Park Zoo also offers senior discounts for guests at least 60 years old which makes admission just $22.95 per person, a $2 savings.

Clearwater’s Nature’s Food Patch Market and Cafe has been providing the Bay area with fresh and nutritional food options for over two decades. The market features organic goods such as fruits and vegetables, specialty cheeses, bulk options, fresh seafood as well as a stocked meat selection. Nature’s Food Patch also has a wide variety of vitamins and supplements and also organic and top-of-the-line household products. As for the Nature’s Food Patch Cafe, there is a wide variety of smoothies, a juice bar and even a salad bar. Don’t forget to try the coffee and tea as well. The Cafe also has vegetarian and gluten-free options. Nature’s Food Patch Market and Cafe offers a discount for seniors 60 years of age and older which is a 10-percent discount every day on all vitamins and supplements. The first Wednesday of every month is also “Seniors Day” which includes various specials for seniors.Related: Best Places In Tampa Bay To Shop For Wedding Gifts