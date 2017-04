SECRETS AND LIES – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) investigate a missing person’s case in a small town. The lead witness tells the Winchesters the attacker was a man with the head of a goat. Sam and Dean aren’t sure what to believe but when the witness goes missing they realize the town is hiding a dark secret.

Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by John Bring (#1218). Original airdate 4/13/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Thursday, April 13th at 8pm on CW44!