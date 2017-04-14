Spring Home Refresh Ideas + DIYs

There is sometime about springtime that makes me want to start fresh… out with the old, in with the new… eh… I mean new-ish.

I wish I had to money to completely redo my home furniture and decor, but unfortunately that is just not the case. Luckily, I happen to love to DIY. I get a kick out of taking things I already own and refreshing and reviving them. I also like looking for unique home decor that I can make for cheap.

Take a look below and maybe you too can get inspired.

IDEA: DIY Hanging Shelf

Instructions:

Stain your wood using an old t-shirt or rag. This should take less than 5 minutes. I used a walnut finish because I didn’t want it too dark, but you can use what you want or no stain at all. (This can also be made with a round tree slice.) Cut 16 pieces of yarn, in 5 foot pieces. (I used yarn because that’s what I had, but you can use whatever you want for the strings.) Gather 4 pieces of the cut yarn and tie a knot at the end. Braid 4 pieces together. (I did a typical braid, I just put two pieces together as one… I like the way this looks, compared to a typical braid). Do this for all 4 strands. Gather all strands and knot on the bottom. Put the wood piece in the middle and wrap around. Attach to a U-hook and find a fun place to hang it.

IDEA: Contact Paper (Marble & Wood Grain)

Holy crap, contact paper is incredible! I recently came across a blog post where a couple covered their entire kitchen counters and back splash marble contact paper (see below), and I knew I had to try it.

*I covered a bar cart and serving tray with the marble contact paper… among other things. And covered a shelf with the wood grain contact paper.

Tip: Using contact paper was a bit tough until I figured out the best way to apply it without bubbles. See my tips below.

I recommend leaving the backing paper on. Lift one corner of the paper. Peel off the first inch of the backing paper and fold it back on itself, under the contact paper. Then put your hand under and slowly pull the backing off as you smooth the contact paper on top with a rag or paper towel.

Corners can be tough, but I recommend thinking about it like you’re wrapping a present, and if need be use some gorilla glue on the edges.

IDEA: Frame Refresh

If you’re like the rest of us then you probably have a good amount of boring picture frames in your home. Picture frames can be easily updated with a little paint and some free printable art. Click the link below to get some free online printables.

See below what mine currently looks like… I love it and it only cost me the price of paint for the frames.

IDEA: Paint (Furniture & Spray)

Paint is the easiest way to update any piece in your home. I found “furniture paint” which has a chalky finish that can be basically used to paint anything without sanding, prepping or priming. It’s pretty incredible.

Find out more about the paint here >> http://www.homedepot.com/b/Paint

Spray paint, especially a metallic spray paint can do wonders for refreshing boring pieces in your home, just be aware that spray paint is not nearly as durable as the furniture paint mentioned above. But it can turn a bland piece or decor into an expensive looking piece of furniture in no time. See my kitchen table below (I also recovered the chairs with inexpensive fabric).

Hope you’re inspired. Happy Spring!

Tara Wikoff | CW44 Tampa