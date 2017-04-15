44 on the Town: LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat Preview

April 15, 2017 11:30 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: 44-on-the-town, Entertainment, Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell

On the most recent episode of 44 on the Town, T.M. Powell got a chance to check out the new LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat at LEGOLAND® Florida. T.M. spoke with some of the players behind the scenes that helped bring the bungalow style LEGO houses to life and enlisted the help of two special kid critics to see what they thought of this new resort that is built just for kids. Check out the video to see what LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat has to offer.

Watch 44 on the Town every Sunday Morning at 11 on CW44.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all T.M.’s reviews here–>Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell

