44 on the Town: LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat Preview

On the most recent episode of 44 on the Town, T.M. Powell got a chance to check out the new LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat at LEGOLAND® Florida. T.M. spoke with some of the players behind the scenes that helped bring the bungalow style LEGO houses to life and enlisted the help of two special kid critics to see what they thought of this new resort that is built just for kids. Check out the video to see what LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat has to offer.

Watch 44 on the Town every Sunday Morning at 11 on CW44.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all T.M.’s reviews here–>Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell